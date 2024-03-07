Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw the official debut of Kazuchika Okada.

The Rainmaker joined forces with The Young Bucks to become the newest member of The Elite. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing some backstage details on how that deal came together.

Okada intends to relocate to the United States for his run with the company, and is expected to maintain a regular schedule. According to Tokyo Sports, his deal is for multiple years, which Fightful has since confirmed. However, it is not currently known the exact amount Okada will be making.

Prior to signing many wondered if Okada would sign with WWE. While Okada did contact some talents from the fed, he and WWE never officially had any talks for coming in. AEW was always the expected landing place for Okada due to his relationship with many of the top stars.

Okada joining The Elite does indicate that a feud with Kenny Omega is expected. As of now, there’s no set timeline for Omega’s return, who has been out of action due to diverticulitis.