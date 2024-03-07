Some big news regarding the future of WWE SmackDown.

Fox Sports announced today that Fox will be airing college football games on Friday nights beginning this fall. That means that WWE SmackDown will be moving stations, and might potentially end up on FS1 as soon as September. The blue-brand has previously had to move to FS1 due to the MLB Playoffs and the World Series.

Fortunately for WWE, SmackDown will only have to potentially air on FS1 for the month of September as they will be moving back to the USA Network starting in October. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on this story.