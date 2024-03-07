As noted, AEW will be returning to the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia this evening for a ROH taping, as well as a taping for Collision, which will air this Saturday. PW Insider reports that there are some guests visiting the roster backstage.

According to the report, former WCW star Ray “Glacier” Lloyd and Ernest “The Cat” Miller are visiting. Both men were prominent players in WCW during the 1990s. Insider also had an update on QT Marshall, who returned to AEW in his previous backstage role. Marshall was present at last night’s AEW Dynamite taping, as well as this past Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view event.