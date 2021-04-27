AEW superstar and current TNT champion Darby Allin was a recent guest on the Drinks With Johnny podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, most notably the success of the cinematic street fight involving him and Sting at last months Revolution pay per view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he was storyboarding the matchup for months prior to the PPV:

“I was writing storyboards for months before the PPV. When I saw the location where we were filming, I took all these photos and was plotting everything in my brain. [I was] sitting in the boiler room, just coming up with all the shots. We had an awesome crew and Steve Yu, who helped direct it. When we’re shooting it, I was running around and doing everything possible. ‘I wanna shoot it like this.’”

How he was full of adrenaline and felt like he could have shot all night:

“When we got done with the cut, I’d run through a pane of glass, and go, ‘alright, get the next shot.’ I was doing everything and I felt on autopilot. I had an adrenaline rush and felt we could go all night and was on fire with it.”

How the only thing that concerned him was the bat toss to Sting:

“The only thing that stopped me was when I had to throw the bat to Sting” Darby Allin said. “I was like, ‘Alright, I’m going to throw this down.’ Tony [Khan] put it best, ‘You know how the laws of physics work, right? That bat is going to come down and we don’t know if it’s going to break Sting’s face. First time in the whole shoot I started thinking like, ‘what if I do break Sting’s face and he can’t finish the match?’ He’s the one who was like, ‘I’m catching that bat.’ Perfect catch, first try, beat the f*ck out of everyone. I was on cloud nine.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)