AEW superstar Darby Allin recently spoke with Sportskeeda to discuss NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s recent Dynamite appearance, where the TNT champion admits that he wants to see more crossovers in the future. He also adds that half the wrestlers in the industry today are jokes, so he doesn’t mind a bigger outside name coming in and kicking ass. Highlights are below.

How he wants to see more major star crossovers like Shaq:

I would say [Shaquille O’Neal] kicked ass. I want to see more crossovers with other forms of media. I’m a big fan of all that stuff, which is why I tried to bring in Tony Hawk and Steve-O or Travis Pastrana; as much as these guys get me hyped, I want to bring them into the world so that all the other wrestling fans can see what they do.

How he doesn’t care if they take someone’s spot because half the wrestlers in the industry are complete jokes: