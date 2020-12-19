AEW superstar and current TNT champion Darby Allin recently spoke with WrestleTalk to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how he still has high-expectations for his career, and where he thinks the storyline with Sting is heading. Highlights can be found below.

His goal for 2021:

It’s been the best year professionally by far. There’s no way you can top it…. The goal in 2021 is to main event a pay-per-view. It’s a goal for me. As for anything specific like a match, I’ll say give me anbody and I’ll make anything work.

Says his staredown with Sting was just as big a moment as when he won the TNT title:

That was a huge moment, but something about the interactions with Sting are just as big, because this is writing history here. If this is the tail end of somebody’s career, and you have any hand in writing that story, it doesn’t get any bigger.

Where he thinks the angle with Sting is leading: