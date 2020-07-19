Darby Allin Shows Off New Sleeve Tattoo

AEW superstar Darby Allin revealed on his Instagram stories that he has gotten a new sleeve tattoo done by artist Caleb Morgan from the “Stygian Gallery.” The image shows the 27-year old’s arm as if it were being X-rayed. Check it out below courtesy of the Jimminy Cricket Twitter account.

Allin returned at Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen special on TNT to help AEW world champion Jon Moxley fight off Brian Cage. It appears a feud with The Machine is the next logial step for Allin after not competing since the Double or Nothing pay per view.