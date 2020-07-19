Darby Allin Shows Off New Sleeve Tattoo

AEW superstar Darby Allin revealed on his Instagram stories that he has gotten a new sleeve tattoo done by artist Caleb Morgan from the “Stygian Gallery.” The image shows the 27-year old’s arm as if it were being X-rayed. Check it out below courtesy of the Jimminy Cricket Twitter account.
— Jimminy Cricket (@Jimminy96979973) July 19, 2020
Allin returned at Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen special on TNT to help AEW world champion Jon Moxley fight off Brian Cage. It appears a feud with The Machine is the next logial step for Allin after not competing since the Double or Nothing pay per view.
