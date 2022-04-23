It was reported yesterday that AEW star Darius Martin from the Top Flight tag team would be missing a lengthy amount of time due to a leg injury, an unfortunate circumstance as Martin had just come back from a torn ACL that had him sidelined for nearly 9 months.
However, Martin had provided an update on Twitter revealing that those early reports are not accurate, and that his injury, or his absence, has nothing to do with pro-wrestling. His full tweet reads, “What I’m currently dealing with had NOTHING to do with wrestling but I’m glad everyone else out there seems to know more about my health than I do.”
Martin and his brother Dante recently tagged with the Hardys on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see his full tweet below.
What I’m currently dealing with had NOTHING to do with wrestling but I’m glad everyone else out there seems to know more about my health than I do 🤷🏽♂️
— Darius Martin (@DariusMartin612) April 23, 2022