It was reported yesterday that AEW star Darius Martin from the Top Flight tag team would be missing a lengthy amount of time due to a leg injury, an unfortunate circumstance as Martin had just come back from a torn ACL that had him sidelined for nearly 9 months.

However, Martin had provided an update on Twitter revealing that those early reports are not accurate, and that his injury, or his absence, has nothing to do with pro-wrestling. His full tweet reads, “What I’m currently dealing with had NOTHING to do with wrestling but I’m glad everyone else out there seems to know more about my health than I do.”

Martin and his brother Dante recently tagged with the Hardys on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see his full tweet below.