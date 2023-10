A new report has surfaced revealing the date and location for one of ROH’s biggest annual pay-per-views, Final Battle.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter the show will take place on December 29th from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. This would mark the first ROH show in Manhattan in four years. As of now no details have been confirmed but it is noted that the venue holds a capacity of 1,800 fans.

Follow Wrestling Headlines for all ROH news and stories. Stay tuned.