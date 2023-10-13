Yesterday, AEW President Tony Khan announced that NJPW’s Rocky Romero would be battling CMLL’s Mistico in singles-action on the October 20th edition of AEW Rampage. Some were curious about this as AEW has a working relationship with Lucha-Libre AAA WorldWide, who is AAA’s biggest rival/competitor.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW doesn’t believe booking the match will affect its relationship with AAA, nor do they believe will it affect their relationship for the future. The report states that AEW is “working with the impression” that they can book talents from both promotions without putting them in the ring against one another to avoid any conflict.

As of now the Mistico vs. Romero showdown is the only matchup confirmed for the October 20th edition of AEW Rampage. You can find details on the match announcement here.