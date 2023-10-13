Gisele Shaw opens up about her incident with WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner.

The IMPACT star recalled the terrible incident during a recent interview with Cultaholic. If you were unaware, Steiner shouted transphobic comments at Shaw, which got him banned from WrestleCon, perhaps forever.

It is very unfortunate that that incident happened, especially that they are certain people that I watched growing up and that I looked up to growing up. It’s just unfortunate that it did happen. I don’t know what the motive was, but all I can say is that I’m just so grateful for the people that supported me and have been there for me when I went through that, because that was really rough for me personally. I didn’t want to get out of bed because of what happened, there’s been so many people that have supported me and said, hey, no, you’re not sleeping, you need to get out. Things like that happen unfortunately still. We’ve come so far as a community, but I feel like there’s still so much work to do so all we got to do is keep pushing forward and make sure we support in and out of wrestling.

Shaw has remained an active competitor in the IMPACT Knockouts division, and received a ton of support from wrestlers and fans after the incident with Steiner. You can check out her full interview below.