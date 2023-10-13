Another update on the saga of CM Punk.

According to PW Insider, the former AEW superstar and multi-time world champion was spotted in Orlando Florida earlier today, along with his good friend Ace Steel. A subscriber told Insider that Punk was also seen at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights event.

This will only throw further speculation onto CM Punk’s future as Orlando is the home of the WWE Performance Center. However, it has been reported all week by Fightful Select and the Wrestling Observer that WWE is not interested in signing Punk at this time, a decision that comes directly from Vince McMahon.

UPDATE: Fightful Select has confirmed that Punk is in Orlando, but the’ve also confirmed that he was NOT at the WWE Performance Center. He is set to do commentary for the CFFC fights in Tampa later this evening.

