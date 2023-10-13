AEW superstar and WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland was recently a guest on The Ringer’s Masked Man Show to discuss his process of giving advice to talents. The Rated-R Superstar states that he does a deep amount of research and wants anyone to know that they can come to him for feedback, including talents who work at WWE.

Generally, what I’ll do, if it’s something that I saw, I’m like, ‘That’s a good point that I can tell them.’ Usually, I’ll go back and re-watch everything without like talking to Eddie Kingston while we’re watching. Usually, I’ll sit home and properly watch something before I really dive into it because I don’t want to half-ass it. I want to make sure that I’m telling points that I saw and felt and take it for what it’s worth. I’m not one of those guys that’s like, ‘Listen to what I say, damnit.’ You have to have that filter as to who you trust as a person you go to in terms of advice. I’ve always said I’m wide open to anybody, and that still holds true to talent in WWE and they know that.

Elsewhere in his interview, Copeland spoke about how his conditioning has changed now that he’s a full-time wrestler with AEW. You can read about that by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)