A new title match has been announced for tomorrow’s AEW Collision.

Samoa Joe will be defending the ROH Television Championship against Willie Mack. The King of Television’s reign with the title just surpassed 548 days.

Tomorrow night LIVE on #AEWCollision, the #ROH World TV Championship is on the line as the champion @SamoaJoe takes on the challenger @Willie_Mack at the @Huntington_Ctr in Toledo, OH! Don't miss #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT 8/7c ️ https://t.co/Rhs16o0rw4 pic.twitter.com/3v4267XBeH — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 13, 2023

The October 14th edition of AEW Collision takes place from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. The updated lineup can be found below.

-Christian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW TNT Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Willie Mack for the ROH Television Championship