MLW star Davey Richards is currently out of action.

Glory Pro Wrestling announced today that Richards will miss Sunday’s December to RizzMember event in St. Louis. Richards then confirmed the injury and noted that he is suffering from a fractured rib.

“Sorry everyone! I’m out this weekend due to a fractured rib. Luckily my #teamambition teammates will kill it as always so go check them out!!,” Richards wrote.

Richards last wrestled on Friday, November 26 at WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, NC, retaining his ASW Heavyweight Title over Axton Ray. There is no word on if he suffered the injury during that bout. This week’s MLW Fusion episode saw Richards win the 2021 Opera Cup by defeating TJP in the finals, but that match was taped on November 6. Richards took a loss to Lio Rush at PWG’s It’s A Long Way To The Top event on November 21.

There’s no word on when Richards will be back in action, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Richards’ full tweet below:

Sorry everyone! I’m out this weekend due to a fractured rib. Luckily my #teamambition teammates will kill it as always so go check them out!! https://t.co/nMwlAj980f — 🐺 (@RichardsWesley) December 3, 2021

