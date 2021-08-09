MLW star and pro-wrestling legend Davey Richards recently joined the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast to discuss his decision to sign with Court Bauer’s promotion, revealing that he was offered deals from bigger companies. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he was given offers by “bigger” companies but felt like MLW was the right fit:

I was very humbled; when I announced I was coming back, I had a few of the bigger companies reach out and they were all kind, considerate, and respectful, but MLW just felt so right with how Court thinks of wrestling and how I do. I’ve only done one show so far, which was Battle Riot in Philly, but if that’s the sign of things to come, this is going to be a blast.

Says he’s officially signed for a year:

I had such a good time. The talent there is unbelievable and I wish I was there every other week. I can’t wait for the next one. I have signed with them for a calendar year and then we’ll talk about things towards the end of that. I can see myself being there for a while, I really enjoy it.

