The official Twitter account for Ad Free Shows has announced that pro-wrestling legend Arn Anderson and AEW’s Dax Harwood from FTR will be joining forces to review the Revival versus American Alpha from the 2016 NXT Takeover Dallas pay per view. The bout, which many consider to be a classic tag team showdown for the yellow and black brand, was eventually won Alpha, crowning them as the new NXT tag team champions.

Hardwood would later comment on the opportunity to discuss one of his older matchups with Anderson, someone who he greatly admires. He writes, “One of the biggest achievements in my career. I get to sit down with my hero and watch one of my matches, while breaking down the art of tag team wrestling, why it’s so special, and why it should be presented as such.”

Check it out below.