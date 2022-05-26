AEW star and current ROH & AAA tag champion Dax Harwood recently spoke with Brandon Walker from Barstool Rasslin about his love of the legendary Bret Hart, and how excited he is for the Hitman to be managing FTR at the June 10th Big Time Wrestling event in New York. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says no one admires Bret Hart more than him:

“I think people can resonate with admiration for their heroes. Obviously, there is nobody on planet earth that has more admiration for Bret Hart than me. I can promise you, there is not one person. There is nobody that has more admiration for Bret because personally, without him even knowing it, he’s done a lot of shit for me. I think people can resonate with that and they are like, ‘these guys can meet their hero and work with their hero, I would love to do that.’ That’s what they want.”

His thoughts on Bret managing them at Big Time Wrestling next month:

“Those are cooler for me. I would love for Bret to be here (in AEW) and do all that, but I would rather do one night, tuff like we’re doing with Bret and (Mick) Foley. Dennis Condrey, the night after Bret. Those are cooler because it’s one night, we get to pay our respect and be out there with these guys. As far as AEW and full-time, I’m happy it being me and Dax and doing our thing. We had a manager for a long time and now that we don’t, I’m okay with it being the two of us and seeing what happens.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)