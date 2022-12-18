AEW superstar Dax Harwood shared a photo on his Instagram stories alongside former two-time world champion CM Punk, who has been absent from the promotion since September following the events of the ALL OUT media scrum incident. Harwood and Punk have obviously remained close, with the Top Guy mentioning in a recent interview how beneficial it was to have a guy like Punk backstage in AEW. See the photo below.

AEW star and current tag champion Anthony Bowens from The Acclaimed turns 32 years old today. He took to Twitter to celebrate and writes, “32 today, thank you so much for all the birthday wishes! I can’t think of a better birthday day gift than for EVERYONE on Twitter to SCISSOR ME.”