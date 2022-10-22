Roman Reigns is set to be back in action at WWE Crown Jewel as he will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.

DDP recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast, During it, the former WCW World Champion noted that Reigns’ style reminds him of Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

“And to me, they are their own thing. Again, this is something that is hard to do. You know, once especially The Four Horsemen had their thing, and the NWO had their things. So everything will be compared to that, but this is different. And I was sort of bummed Jake wasn’t here today, because I wanted to talk about this.

When you listen to Roman talk he has, it’s his own thing, but it’s kind of reminiscent of Jake a little bit. Where you don’t ever hear Roman yell. You don’t hear him like, he will tune it up, but he keeps that composure that Jake could do. You know, and it’s different. And the way he’s doing it, like I listened to him and I watch him. Like man, he is the man. And that’s why Drew didn’t beat him. Because he wasn’t ready to walk away.

He might have less dates or whatever, but he didn’t want to have to do anything. He’s in that spot. And I love Paul E there. You know, love Heyman because he plays his part. You talk about knowing your role, every one of those guys knows their role. You know, it cracked me up and again, bringing out the Original Bro, bringing out Riddle. I was like, Oh, this is going so good. I was afraid it was going to screw it up, but it didn’t. Because as soon as Sami got involved with that. Like that whole thing. That was really, really well done.”