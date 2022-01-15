WWE Hall of Famer DDP (Diamond Dallas Page) was the latest guest on the Bro Show where the Master of the Diamond Cutter spoke on a number of different topics, including which AEW stars he believes would be huge over in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Names MJF and Britt Baker as his two top picks who would succeed in WWE:

“My top pick, no matter what, is MJF, because he’s been my boy all the way through, I just watched that promo again with him and (CM) Punk, the 19-minute promo, on both sides – Punk and him, it was money. MJF is one of the only true heels in the business.”

He adds that Cody Rhodes could return to WWEand be hotter than ever:

“My number two pick would be Britt Baker because that girl is over. And she works her ass off, and when she did the whole bloodbath deal, she took it to a different level. The (third) guy I bring in is Cody Rhodes, who can talk as good or better than anybody in the business and I think he would be monster money there now. He proved what he had to prove. He did it in a big way, and it would be brilliant of them to sign MJF, Britt (Baker), and him.”

