WWE Hall of Famer DDP (Diamond Dallas Page) recently spoke with DAZN about the launch of his new podcast with Jake Roberts, and to discuss all things pro wrestling, including whether the Master of the Diamond Cutter prefers AEW or WWE at the moment. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he prefers AEW slightly over WWE at the moment:

I gotta give AEW the 60/40 (percent) thing right now. They are the cool thing on top. The biggest thing that I love about AEW is the fans (and) how the fans react. I wrestled there two years ago this January. I would never have done it if there were no fans. Cody’s (Rhodes, Dusty’s son) like my nephew, and I helped him a lot in the beginning, just with the production side. Nathan Lowry, who was one of the guys who works for me and the guy who was the director of Jericho’s (song) “Judas.” They filmed Judas in my DDP Yoga Performance Center. That was one of those who changed Chris Jericho’s life. To me, Chris Jericho is the most over guy in professional wrestling. He’s Ric Flair. He’s Ric Flair now. He’s got 30 years, he’s still on top, he continues to reinvent himself, and he can still work ass off. They’re singing his song. That’s got to be the greatest compliment ever. To me, it’s the greatest entrance in wrestling because the people are so involved with it.

Says it is a great time to be a wrestling fan:

I think it’s a great time for the fans because there’s so many crazy talented kids out there now. The shit they can do, they’re gonna pay for it later on. But the shit they can do is crazy. The fans get it. Some of the matches are like watching a video game because there’s not a lot of selling because there’s no selling in a video game at all. They can go from one unbelievable move to another, and the fans love it. But they also have other matches where they’re chanting for the guy or the girl. They get behind them. So there’s some old school there, and there’s new school, and the fans love it. So I think it works. Me and Jeff Jarrett, we’re at one of the pay-per-views, and we were watching one of the matches that was just, ‘Oh my God.’ He looked at me, and he goes, ‘Dude, I’m so glad I worked in the 80s and 90s.’ I said, ‘Me too.’ I thought that Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson was the match of the year until I saw Bryan Danielson and “Hangman” (Adam Page, AEW Heavyweight champion). There’s been a lot of great matches. If you notice, that was a video game slowed down. They really told stories. And when you’re going real-time, you got that time to do it. The guys know how to do it. They got Jake “The Snake” Roberts there, who is the greatest storyteller ever. I learned how to tell stories because of what Jake taught me.

On why he decided to start a podcast with Jake Roberts: