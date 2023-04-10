Four matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation episode.

Elevation will feature Shunma Katsumata, Yuki Ueno and Mao from DDT in Japan. They will face Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade. The only women’s division action tonight will see Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose take on The Renegades.

Tonight’s Elevation matches were taped last Wednesday at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. Spoilers can be found here. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. The Renegade Twins

* Lee Moriarty and Big Bill vs. Traxx and Rex Lawless

* Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno vs. Aaron Rourke, Brother Greatness and Alvin Alverez

* DDT’s Shunma Katsumata, Yuki Ueno and Mao vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

