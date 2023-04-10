Tom Hannifan has re-signed with Impact Wrestling.

Anthem Sports Group mentioned in today’s Q1 2023 earnings report that Hannifan recently signed a new deal. They also touted the recent signings of Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King, who signed in mid-March, and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team & GCW Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns, who re-signed towards the end of last month.

There’s no word yet on the terms of Hannifan’s new deal.

The 33 year old Hannifan, formerly known as Tom Phillips in WWE, signed with Impact in January 2022, making his commentary debut at Hard To Kill. He signed with WWE in early 2012, and was released on May 27, 2021.

Hannifan also does work for Penn State and ESPN Radio.

Hannifan’s new contract comes after Impact has also signed the following names to new deals in recent months – Jody Threat, The Motor City Machine Guns, KiLynn King, Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Dirty Dango, Big Kon, Frankie Kazarian, Brian Myers, Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Alan Angels, Tasha Steelz, John Skyler, Jai Vidal, Johnny Swinger, PCO, and Jonathan Gresham. Deonna Purrazzo also had her contract extended for one year as well.

