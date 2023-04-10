Veteran pro wrestler Eric Young was reportedly re-signed by WWE several months back.

It was reported back on December 2 that Young was reportedly returning to WWE after being violently (or murdered) written out of the Impact Wrestling storylines that same week on the December 1 episode, by Deaner, in a prison segment that was filmed in secret. Deaner then took over Violent By Design and re-named it to The Design, with himself, Big Kon and Alan Angels. There was no word on when Young would be back with WWE, but word then was that he was on his way.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Young has been under contract to WWE since as far back as November 1, but he has not appeared on WWE TV, and there’s been no talk of Young being backstage.

It was noted that Young was recruited by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his regime just a few months after taking over. By October, Young reportedly notified Impact officials that he would be finishing up.

It was originally reported today by Ringside News that WWE had signed a few main roster-level talents as far back as 2022, but those wrestlers still have not debuted or returned. We now know that Young is one of those wrestlers. There’s no word yet on the others.

After successful runs around the world, mainly with TNA/Impact, Young began working with WWE in May 2016. He worked WWE NXT and the main roster, before being released on April 15, 2020 along with other budget cuts. He returned to Impact at Slammiversary on July 18, 2020, and became a two-time Impact World Champion a few months later. Young also held the Impact World Tag Team Titles on two occasions while with Violent By Design.

