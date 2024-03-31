A health update on Dennis Knight, who pro-wrestling fans will remember as Mideon.

The former WWE star took to Instagram and shared the following about a recent surgery he had, revealing that he nearly lost his life.

Hi my name Is Dennis Knight and this week I almost died! Spent 8 days in the hospital and 48 hours in ICU…with everything I’ve done in my life I would have thought. Car accident, OD, or some other result of my my lifestyle! But no my body tried to kill me! I don’t like to talk about my personal life but thx I don’t need anything I have the greatest family who takes cares of me ! It started with stomach pain that was supposed to [be] bowel obstruction, then went into surgery and found [a] shredded appendix a hernia and golf size blades stone that tore my entire stomach up which is weird because I had gallbalder removal years ago! My blood sugar should be 90 to 120 mine was over 700. The reason for this is to tell your family and God you love them because It might be the last! I love you all and want you to be happy so take care of yourself and after the worst week of my life I am great full to still be here and I love you all..thank you for your time.

Mideon, who is now 55, is best known for his time in WWE as a member of the Ministry of Darkness. He is a former two-time WWE tag champion and one-time WWE European Champion.