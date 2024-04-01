A Sunday report on NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov.

The Mad Russian will be defending the title against Tony D’Angelo at next weekend’s Stand & Deliver premium live event. Many in the WWE Universe have been wondering when Dragunov will be getting called up to the main roster, with some assuming that it will happen after his match with The Don.

According to Fightful Select, there are no plans to call up Dragunov anytime soon, but he “is expected” to be headed there shortly after he loses the NXT Championship, whenever that may be. The report notes that WWE sees big things for Dragunov and that a push similar to current WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is in his future.

Regarding NXT Europe, it doesn’t appear that Dragunov is going to be involved with that expansion, if and when it does happen.