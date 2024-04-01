A new matchup has been announced for tomorrow’s edition of WWE Raw.

Sami Zayn will have a chance at revenge when he battles Bronson Reed in a rematch from a week ago. Reed revealed that the match would be happening on his social media account.

About to bitch Sami out for a second time. Let's go … "no 1 contender"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XqLvLUeFW5 — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) March 31, 2024

The April 1st edition of Raw takes place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will be the final edition of the red-brand before WrestleMania 40.

Below is the updated lineup for Raw:

-The Rock and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear

-Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

-DIY & New Day vs. The Judgment Day

-Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupree vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell