Two new matches have been announced for Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT.

Sol Ruca will be in action again as she takes on Blair Davenport one-on-one. Then, Fallon Henley will take on Jacy Jayne.

UDPATED LINEUP FOR NXT:

-Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes final face-off

-Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. The OC (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) Number One Contenders For NXT Tag Team Championships

-Supernova Sessions with Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria

-Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca

-Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne