Two new matches have been announced for Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT.
Sol Ruca will be in action again as she takes on Blair Davenport one-on-one. Then, Fallon Henley will take on Jacy Jayne.
THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT
@FallonHenleyWWE goes one-on-one with @jacyjaynewwe
@SolRucaWWE looks for payback against @BDavenportWWE
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/UjJEi7VMqw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 31, 2024
UDPATED LINEUP FOR NXT:
-Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes final face-off
-Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. The OC (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) Number One Contenders For NXT Tag Team Championships
-Supernova Sessions with Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria
-Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca
-Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne