This past Friday’s WWE SmackDown took place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and was broadcast live on FOX. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on that program, as well as some additional backstage notes ahead of WrestleMania 40. Check it out below.
PRODUCERS:
-Shane Helms produced the Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Pretty Deadly match
-TJ Wilson produced the Jade Cargill contract signing
-Jason Jordan Produced the Street Profits vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory
-Michael Hayes produced the Dominik and Santos Escobar promo
-Abyss produced New Catch Republic vs. Legado Del Fantasma
-Michaels Hayes produced the AJ Styles/LA Knight segment
-TJ Wilson produced the Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai match
DARK MATCHES:
-Jason Jordan produced the Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley match
-Jason Jordan produced the Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor match
WWE SPEED PRODUCERS:
-Pete Dunne produced the Ricochet vs. Dragon Lee match
-Pete Dunne produced the Bronson Reed vs. Cedric Alexander match
BACKSTAGE NOTES:
-WWE has reached out to more celebrities for WrestleMania 40
-WWE will regularly bring in Raw talent to appear on WWE Speed, which films ahead of SmackDown
-WrestleMania 40 will plan to have 13-14 matches across two nights