This past Friday’s WWE SmackDown took place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and was broadcast live on FOX. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on that program, as well as some additional backstage notes ahead of WrestleMania 40. Check it out below.

PRODUCERS:

-Shane Helms produced the Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Pretty Deadly match

-TJ Wilson produced the Jade Cargill contract signing

-Jason Jordan Produced the Street Profits vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

-Michael Hayes produced the Dominik and Santos Escobar promo

-Abyss produced New Catch Republic vs. Legado Del Fantasma

-Michaels Hayes produced the AJ Styles/LA Knight segment

-TJ Wilson produced the Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai match

DARK MATCHES:

-Jason Jordan produced the Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley match

-Jason Jordan produced the Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor match

WWE SPEED PRODUCERS:

-Pete Dunne produced the Ricochet vs. Dragon Lee match

-Pete Dunne produced the Bronson Reed vs. Cedric Alexander match

BACKSTAGE NOTES:

-WWE has reached out to more celebrities for WrestleMania 40

-WWE will regularly bring in Raw talent to appear on WWE Speed, which films ahead of SmackDown

-WrestleMania 40 will plan to have 13-14 matches across two nights