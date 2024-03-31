A new matchup has been announced for ROH Supercard of Honor.

Dalton Castle will be battling Johnny TV in a ‘Fight Without Honor’ match at the event, which takes place on April 5th from the The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Newest match made official by Jerry Lynn for Supercard of Honor PPV… Dalton Castle vs Johnny TV in a FIGHT WITHOUT HONOR. Only after Dalton takes an audition for some new BOYS. pic.twitter.com/oWGTfL8msV — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) March 31, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SUPERCARD OF HONOR:

-Eddie Kingston vs. Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship

-Athena vs. Hikaru Shida for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata for the ROH Women’s World TV Championship

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Lee Johnson for the ROH Television Championship

-Mina Shirakawa, Maika, & Mei Seira vs. Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano, & AZM

-Dalton Castle vs. Johnny TV Fight Without Honor