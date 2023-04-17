Last night’s IMPACT Rebellion pay-per-view saw Steve Maclin defeat KUSHIDA to become the promotion’s new world champion. Maclin didn’t have long to celebrate as Nick Aldis, who officially returned to IMPACT, confronted him right after.

Maclin has since been showered with praise from the pro-wrestling community. His old Forgotten Sons tag team partner, Westin Blake, took to Twitter to congratulate him. The former WWE star writes, “Congratulations my brother. I’m so proud and happy for you. Love you.”

The champ writes back, “Love ya brotha.”

Maclin wasn’t the only one who won gold last night. His wife, Deonna Purrazzo, captured the IMPACT Knockouts Championship for the third time in the Rebellion main event. She praised her husband with a Twitter post writing, “You embraced the suck, navigated through the unknown, and showed the world exactly what you’ve always been capable of. Proud doesn’t begin to explain how I feel. I love you more than you know.”

To this Maclin responds, “Love you more.”