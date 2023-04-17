Deonna Purrazzo is your new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion.

The main event of tonight’s Impact Rebellion pay-per-view saw Purrazzo defeat Jordynne Grace to capture the vacant Knockouts World Title. After a physical back & forth bout, Purrazzo hit The Queen’s Gambit for the pin. After the match, Purrazzo and Grace shook hands and embraced in a show of respect.

This is Purrazzo’s third reign with the title. Mickie James relinquished the title on the April 13 go-home edition of Impact due to injuries. James began her fifth reign at Hard To Kill on January 13 of this year by defeating Grace in a Title vs. Career match. James held the strap for 90 recognized days.

Tonight’s title match was originally scheduled to be a Triple Threat with James, but she announced on Thursday that she was unable to compete. Grace was added to tonight’s title match because James was unable to give her a rematch at Sacrifice in March. Purrazzo was added to the match after winning a Fatal 4 Way over Masha Slamovich, Miyu Yamashita and Gisele Shaw at Multiverse United in late March. The Fatal 4 Way was supposed to see James defend, but she was unable to compete, and was replaced by Slamovich with the winner advancing to tonight’s pay-per-view to face Grace.

Impact now has their third-ever husband & wife duo of World Champions at the same time. We noted earlier how Steve Maclin defeated Kushida in the Rebellion co-main event to capture the vacant Impact World Title. Maclin and Purrazzo tied the knot on November 10 of last year. Taya Valkyrie and John Hennigan held the same titles in 2019, while Rich Swann and Su Yung did it in 2020, also winning their titles on the same show, Bound For Glory. You can click here for details with photos and videos from Kushida vs. Maclin, including news on Nick Aldis’ return.

Below are several shots of tonight’s main event title match from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:

