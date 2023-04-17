WWE has released a playlist on its company Youtube channel highlighting the feud between Matt Riddle and The Bloodline, one that goes back to his tag team days alongside Randy Orton, better known as RK-Bro.

Riddle returned to WWE on the Raw after WrestleMania 39 and has unofficially joined forces with Sam Zayn and Kevin Owens in their battle against The Bloodline. This is leading to an epic tag team title rematch between Zayn and Owens against the Usos on this Friday’s SmackDown.

The video description is listed as follows: “Watch the full rivalry between Matt Riddle and The Bloodline, featuring RK-Bro vs. The Usos, Riddle vs. Roman Reigns and more must-see moments.”

Watch the full playlist below.