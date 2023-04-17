Nick Aldis is ecstatic to be back with IMPACT Wrestling.

The former multi-time world champion made his return at last night’s Rebellion pay-per-view, where he immediately confronted new world champion Steve Maclin. While the length of Aldis’ contract has yet to be revealed he did make it seem like IMPACT will be his home for a while.

The National Treasure shed further light on his return with a new post on Twitter. He writes, “Thank you #Toronto for the warm welcome. I’m excited to be back with @IMPACTWRESTLING; the energy in the dressing room is off the charts, and when I look at this world-class roster, I’m so excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. LFG.”

Thank you #Toronto for the warm welcome. I'm excited to be back with @IMPACTWRESTLING; the energy in the dressing room is off the charts, and when I look at this world-class roster, I'm so excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. LFG. https://t.co/0pi2pehLjN — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) April 17, 2023

Aldis previously wrestled for IMPACT (TNA at the time) as Magnus and was a former world champion and tag champion. He has been a free agent ever since his departure from the NWA at the beginning of the year.