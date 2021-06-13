Impact Wrestling decided to keep the Knockouts Title on Deonna Purrazzo.
She made her latest title defense against Rosemary at Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds special on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.
The match was the co-headliner. It’s finish saw Deonna counter the Red Wedding and hit a piledriver for the win.
Obviously. #Virtuosa 👁 #AgainstAllOdds https://t.co/SmTG0sJ5Gt
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) June 13, 2021
.@WeAreRosemary is struggling to get all of this submission attempt because of the damage @DeonnaPurrazzo has done to her arm. #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/to8FDoIj39
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 13, 2021
.@DeonnaPurrazzo always finds new and inventive ways to destroy her opponent's arms. #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/saaTd0zdAf
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 13, 2021
EXPLODER SUPLEX ON THE RAMP BY @WeAreRosemary! #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/aZCWn2oFdS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 13, 2021