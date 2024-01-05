“The Virtuosa” saw her dreams come true on Wednesday night.

Following her AEW television debut on the first Dynamite of the New Year of 2024, Deonna Purrazzo reflected on signing with the company and her in-ring segment on the show with Mariah May.

“A dream come true,” Purrazzo wrote via X as a response to the post from Tony Khan confirming her “#AllElite” status with the company after her appearance on Wednesday night.

In additional posts, Purrazzo commented on seeing her mother in the front row, and wrote about kicking May in the face with her Ugg boots.

“That Ugg boot kicked you right in the face,” she wrote. “Thart’s how we do it in Jerzzzz,” said the New Jersey native.

A dream come true ❤️ https://t.co/gxwIdOGiwM — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) January 4, 2024

Me getting in the ring and seeing my dad sitting front row: https://t.co/2rdxlW3S6R — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) January 4, 2024