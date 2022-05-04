IMPACT superstar Deonna Purrazzo appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype her ROH women’s championship matchup against Mercedes Martinez on this evening’s AEW Dynamite on TBS, which will serve as the Virtuosa’s AEW debut. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she’s been jittery all week in anticipation to her Dynamite debut:

“I’ve kind of been a little jittery all week. I feel like I do always get butterflies and I don’t particularly sleep well before big things like this, whether it’s our IMPACT pay-per-views or tonight on Dynamite. I’m a little anxious. I just want to get the day started, and I want to get there. I’m walking into new territory. I don’t know a lot of these people at AEW, or I haven’t seen them in years. It’s gonna be like getting back in my groove in this new place with some new and familiar people, but I’m like a newbie here.”

Her thoughts on the latest round of WWE cuts:

“I was talking a bit about this last night. The new round of [WWE] releases and how, but not to compare because everyone’s situation is different, but that first round that I was in, there was a pandemic and there wasn’t independent wrestling happening, and there weren’t companies necessarily hiring a lot of people. It was just a very weird period for everybody.”

How she has thrived in IMPACT:

“I was really able to thrive at IMPACT, and really not need the independent bookings and not do the signings because IMPACT has figured out a way to showcase everybody, and use social media to our advantage and do something like Wrestle House, where more people were being showcased in different ways, and I got to benefit from that.”

