Last week, AEW Collision viewership hit its lowest point yet with 327,000 viewers, down from previous numbers. However, the show saw a slight uptick in the key 18-49 demographic, garnering 0.08 (106,000 viewers), while also scoring a 0.06 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite experienced a drop in viewership, reaching only 800,000 viewers, partially due to TV listing errors and audio glitches. Despite this, it maintained a strong 0.28 rating (364,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. Notably, AEW Dynamite achieved a 0.25 rating in the 18-34 demographic, showing improvement from the previous week.

WWE NXT: No Mercy 2023 contributed to AEW Collision’s record low viewership, particularly impacting the men 18-49 demographic, which decreased by 64.4%. AEW Collision ranked 33rd for the night and 9th in its time slot. Compared to the previous week, viewership dropped by 41.8%, with notable declines in various demographics.

On the other hand, AEW Dynamite celebrated its fourth anniversary but saw a decrease in viewership, marking the first time NXT surpassed AEW in viewers since NXT moved to Tuesdays. This comes at an interesting time, considering that Dynamite will air on Tuesday next week and clash with NXT, with WWE having stacked the show with John Cena, The Undertaker, Cody Rhodes, and more. Nonetheless, while Dynamite maintained dominance in the key 18-49 and 18-34 demographics, it faced a decline of 6.4% in viewers compared to the previous week and 22.9% compared to the previous year.

Here’s a breakdown of quarter-hour viewership for AEW Collision last week:

– Q1: Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson – 411,000 viewers, 151,000 in 18-49

– Q2: End of Andrade vs. Juice/Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega promo/Toni Storm promo/Best Friends vs. The Kingdom – 358,000 viewers, 117,000 in 18-49

– Q3: End of Best Friends vs. Kingdom/Prince Nana promo – 314,000 viewers, 108,000 in 18-49

– Q4: Julia Hart vs. Vertvixen/Josh Barnett & Claudio Castagnoli video/Jericho & Omega vs. Gates of Agony – 394,000 viewers, 120,000 in 18-49

– Q5: End of Jericho & Omega vs. Gates of Agony – 323,000 viewers, 100,000 in 18-49

– Q6: The Righteous video/Christian & Darby Allin video/The Righteous squash match/Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata video – 268,000 viewers, 78,000 in 18-49

– Q7: TMDK & Acclaimed segment/Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta & FTR vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill & Aussie Open – 266,000 viewers, 84,000 in 18-49

– Q8: End of Danelson, Yuta & FTR vs. Starks, Bill & Aussie Open – 280,000 viewers, 91,000 in 18-49

– Overrun: Post-match brawl & Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr hype – 315,000 viewers, 105,000 in 18-49

Here’s a breakdown of quarter-hour viewership for AEW Dynamite this week:

– Q1: Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega & Adam Copeland segment/Rey Fenix vs. Nick Jackson – 804,000 viewers, 321,000 in 18-49

– Q2: End of Fenix vs. Jackson/The Kingdom, Roderick Strong & Adam Cole segment (no sound)/Wardlow vs. Griff Garrison – 788,000 viewers, 352,000 in 18-49

– Q3: Don Callis & Konosuke Takeshita promo/Roderick Strong & Adam Cole segment (sound)/The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian – 715,000 viewers, 326,000 in 18-49

– Q4: Bullet Club Gold & MJF segment – 796,000 viewers, 387,000 in 18-49

– Q5: End of MJF & Bullet Club Gold segment/Orange Cassidy & HOOK promo/Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher – 849,000 viewers, 392,000 in 18-49

– Q6: End of Omega & Jericho vs. Takeshita & Fletcher/Powerhouse Hobbs attacks – 819,000 viewers, 372,000 in 18-49

– Q7: MJF & The Acclaimed segment/Samoa Joe video/Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue – 795,000 viewers, 361,000 in 18-49

– Q8: End of Storm vs. Blue/Adam Copeland promo – 809,000 viewers, 379,000 in 18-49

– Overrun: End of Copeland promo with Christian Cage – 852,000 viewers, 401,000 in 18-49

