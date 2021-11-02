IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing details for the Titanium VIP tickets for the promotion’s upcoming tapings from Sams’ Town Live in Las Vegas. Full details are below.

Get Your Titanium VIP Tickets for IMPACT’s Return to Vegas November 20-22 & Challenge Rohit for the Bowling Championship.

Rohit Raju predicted he’d be the winner in the IMPACT Wrestling Bowling Championship – held Sunday, October 24, at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, in conjunction with the Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

And boy did Rohit deliver.

He rolled the single-best game in IMPACT’s long-running Bowling Championship, which featured other IMPACT stars and VIP Titanium ticket-buyers.

Rohit bested bowling gems delivered in the past by such stars as Konnan, Pentagon Jr., Fenix and both members of LAX, Santana and Ortiz, among others. At one point, Rohit delivered 4 consecutive strikes.

The Bowling Championship also featured Raj Singh, Tasha Steelz, Alisha Edwards, Johnny Swinger, Hernandez and Deaner.

Rohit will defend his Bowling Championship later this month in conjunction with the Nov. 20-22 IMPACT shows at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. New IMPACT stars will challenge the former X-Division Champion, and the event again will feature Titanium VIP ticket-buyers from the November shows.