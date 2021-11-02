WWE filed to trademark several Superstar-related names on October 28.

Von Wagner, Alpha Academy, Queen Zelina, Toxic Attraction and RK-Bro were all filed for, as well as GYV, presumably for the Grizzled Young Veterans – James Drake and Zack Gibson.

The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filings:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

Queen Zelina is what they are now billing Zelina Vega as, and Alpha Academy is the tag team name used for Chad Gable and Otis on RAW. Toxic Attraction is the WWE NXT 2.0 stable made up of NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, and RK-Bro is the team name used for RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle.

