Details from Night 1 of the AEW “Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw”, WWE Hall of Famer Appears

The AEW “Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw” kicked off on Monday night via the AEW YouTube channel.

The show opened with WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) kicking things off and revealing the Cup Trophy that the winners will receive. Tony Schiavone did commentary with Veda Scott, and Shaul Guerrero was the ring announcer.

The first Round 1 match of the 16-team single-elimination tournament, which will see partners selected at random, featured “The Natural Sisters” Brandi Rhodes and Allie (with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall) defeating Penelope Ford and Mel (with Kip Sabian). The second match saw Anna Jay and Tay Conti, formerly known as Taynara Conti, defeat Nyla Rose and Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron (with Vickie Guerrero).

Stay tuned for updates on next Monday’s matches and more from the tournament. Below are a few shots from Monday’s premiere:

