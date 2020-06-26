Details on a Backstage Fight at the Recent Impact TV Tapings

Michael Elgin and Sami Callihan were reportedly involved in a physical altercation backstage at the recent Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Nashville.
Elgin and Callihan were reportedly setting up a match that also involved Ken Shamrock when the incident occurred, according to Fightful Select. The two reportedly disagreed on how the match should start, and the disagreement escalated to where they ended up fighting.
Impact Co-Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore reportedly stepped in and broke the fight up.
As noted earlier at this link, Elgin is no longer with Impact due to allegations from the “#SpeakingOut” movement.
