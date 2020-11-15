According to the Wrestling Observer, the higher-ups in AEW were quite happy with the number of buys the recent Full Gear pay per view did, which was roughly around 100,000. Reports are that while the number in the United States was down from the previous year’s show, overseas saw a noticeable increase.

The promotion also recently announced the Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega world title matchup will be taking place on the December 2nd edition of Dynamite on TNT. The Observer adds that the match was most likely put on television as opposed to the next PPV (Revolution) to help increase television ratings, as this time last year Dynamite started falling to the 600,000-650,000 mark.