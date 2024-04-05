WWE is holding a tryout in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as part of WrestleMania XL Week.
Among everything else the company is doing as part of WrestleMania XL Week this week, WWE is also scouting talent.
On Thursday, photos and information surfaced on social media regarding each of the female athletes that took part in the WWE Philadelphia Tryout Camp.
WWE PHILLY TRYOUT CAMP 2024Sierra Rochelle
• NPC Bikini Champion and fitness content creator
• 30 yrs old
• tore her ACL at the tryout
Victoria D’Errico
• 23 yo, PC Alum
• Former RNR Women’s Lightweight Champion
Mackenzie Ellenburg
• Football Player and former TU Alum
• 3x All-South Atlantic Conference selection
• 26 years old, 5’ 8” from Tennessee
Kelly Morrow
• Lipscomb Alumna ‘21
• Former Basketball player
• 5′ 10″ from Kentucky
Ally Fitzgerald
• wrestler
• Sacred Heart University Alum
• 2x New York girls freestyle state champion
• 2x Pan American champion in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Calra Leclerq
• Bikini bodybuilder
• French heritage
Victoria Brito
• Football player
• 5’4″
Tyler Alcorn
• Volleyball Player (Middle Blocker) at the University of Oklahoma
• 22 yo, 6’0” from Lafayette, LA
Kenlee Newcome
• 5’ 9”, from Owensboro, Ky.
• Western Kentucky Soccer Player
Aliyah Wells
• Volleyball Player at Alabama University
• 23 yo
Kaelyn Sophia O’Brien
• Volleyball Player (Rightside hitter) at Southeast Missouri State University
• 6’1”
Essence Clerkley
• Volleyball Player (Middle Blocker) at the Marshall University
Satasha Kostelecky
• Volleyball Player at Rice University
• 6’4”
Alara Boyd
• wrestler
• 2x World Medalist for Team USA
• 4x World Team Member
Maggie Plush
• Volleyball Player (middle-blocker in Grambling State University)
Taylor Pitchell
• CMU Gymnastics Alum
• Gymnastics Coach
• Bachelors of Business Administration Marketing/Management
Erica Folo
• Cross-fitter
• 23 yo, Canadian
Daniell Sekelsky
• Professional Cheerleader and Cheerleading World Champion
• WCSS Alum
Marlynne Deede
• University of Iowa Alum
• 2023 National Champion
• wrestler
Demitre Burdick
• former Basketball Player at the University of Delaware
Shelby Nickal
• Soccer Player
• majoring in marketing at the Nicholls State University
• 21 yo