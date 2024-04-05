Congratulations are in order for a longtime pro wrestling veteran.
ECW original and former WWE Superstar The Blue Meanie (Brian Heffron) tied the knot, getting married to his longtime girlfriend Tracy at a wedding ceremony held at McCuskers Tavern on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Fellow former ECW original and WWE Superstar Al Snow reportedly married the happy couple.
Several people surfaced on social media to congratulate the newlyweds with posts shared via The Blue Meanie’s official X account.
