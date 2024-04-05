– WWE is scheduled to return to “The Mecca” of all venues, Madison Square Garden, this June. The company will be running MSG in New York City, New York on Friday, June 28, 2024, for a live episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

– In addition to the WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX this evening at 8/7c, the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is also scheduled for tonight immediately following the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show. Featured below is the complete list of WWE Hall of Fame inductees for the 2024 class, as well as the person who will be inducting them at tonight’s ceremony.

* Paul Heyman will be inducted by Roman Reigns.



* Bull Nakano will be inducted by Madusa.



* The U.S. Express duo of Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham will be inducted by family members.



* Muhammad Ali will be inducted by his widow, Lonnie Ali.



* Thunderbolt Patterson will be inducted by radio personality Scott Spears.



* Lia Maivia will be inducted by The Rock.

– The WrestleMania XL Week festivities continue with another busy day today in Philadelphia, PA. Featured below is a list of what to expect today.

* WWE’s Wrestlemania Superstore at The Philadelphia Convention Center, Hall B (1101 Arch Street) will be open from 9 AM – 7 PM today.



* WWE World will open its doors today at the Philadelphia Convention Center from 10 AM – 7 PM.



* The Pat McAfee Show Live with special guests Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul and Rhea Ripley will emanate from WWE World with Michael Cole as special co-host.



* The WWE UpUpDownDown YouTube channel Live Stream with Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze and more is scheduled for today.



* Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and “The Man” Becky Lynch will appear on the WWE World Main Stage.



* MVP, Zelina Vega, Grayson Waller, Otis and Candice LaRae will take part in photo sessions.



* Naomi, Austin Theory, Sami Zayn and Big E will be signing.

Make sure to continue checking back here throughout the week for the best WWE WrestleMania XL news coverage from Philadelphia, PA., and return on 4/6 and 4/7 for live WrestleMania XL results coverage.