WrestleCon has announced that they will be running during WrestleMania 37 Weekend in Tampa this year.

This year’s convention will be a scaled down version from previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will run Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10 from the Westin Tampa Waterside hotel. They have an option to hold sessions on Sunday if the others fill up.

There will be no live wrestling this year, and there will be a “substantial virtual component” to the event. The featured guest announced as of this writing is WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter.

The WrestleCon website includes the following details on this year’s modified convention:

“We are pleased to announce that we will be offering a modified Wrestlecon for those who are traveling to Tampa, FL for WrestleMania 37 on April 8-11, 2021. Given that COVID-19 is still a very present risk, the event will look different than previous conventions. If you have previously attended one of our events, please understand this convention will be scaled back considerably. If you have yet to attend a Wrestlecon, please know that the Tampa convention will be a fraction of the large scale events we typically run.”

COVID-19 safety protocols will also be in place. The website notes that they plan to have no more than 320 people (20% capacity) in the convention room at one time, including vendors, talent, guests and staff.

WrestleCon 2021 tickets go on sale Friday, February 26. You can visit wrestlecon.com for full details on what they are offering this year, hotel information, and more.

