During an interview with Unscripted, Bill Dundee spoke on his heat with The Undertaker. Here’s what he had to say:

I didn’t know what was wrong with big Mark, I tried to help him just like anybody else. Here’s the thing for all you guys out there: if two guys get kind of, involved with the same girl, it never works that good. I knew this young lady and he knew her, and I think he ended up marrying her, but that’s another thing.

