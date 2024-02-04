Dixie Carter is fond of “The Icon.”

The former TNA President took to X on Saturday and responded to a post from the official AEW account promoting Sting’s retirement match at the upcoming AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view.

“I cannot tell you what Sting means to me,” she wrote. “A true legend and gentleman.”

Dixie continued, “I will always be grateful for our many years working together. Get out and support ‘The Icon’s’ last match.”